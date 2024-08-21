AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
AIRLINK 139.80 Increased By ▲ 8.32 (6.33%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.59%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.48%)
DCL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
DFML 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
DGKC 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
FCCL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.68%)
FFBL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 147.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (10.16%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.62%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
NBP 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (8.2%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
PIBTL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
PPL 112.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.55%)
PRL 22.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.94%)
PTC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.89%)
SEARL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
TOMCL 41.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
TPLP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TREET 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TRG 52.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.8%)
UNITY 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,185 Increased By 1 (0.01%)
BR30 25,709 Increased By 111.9 (0.44%)
KSE100 77,746 Decreased By -84.8 (-0.11%)
KSE30 24,783 Decreased By -93.6 (-0.38%)
Aug 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-21

Govt introducing standard sanitation system in Punjab

Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2024 06:43am

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has said that a clean environment is indispensable for the establishment of a healthy society; hence a new sanitation system will emerge as a model in Punjab with citizen participation.

He expressed these views while presiding over a video conference meeting of CEOs of waste management companies across the province here on Tuesday. Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Asia Gul, and Additional Secretary Maria Tariq also participated. During the meeting, the progress in outsourcing of sanitation system in Punjab was reviewed in detail.

The Minister said that the Punjab government is introducing a standard sanitation system in the province. He observed that in the past, the population living in villages was neglected, but now a long-lasting and uniform sanitation system will be implemented in urban and rural areas. He further said that such a system of sanitation is being successfully continued in the developed countries of the world. “After outsourcing, a mechanism for effective monitoring of contractors has also been created. Sites for safe dumping of solid waste will also be created,” he added.

He averred that at the beginning of the new system, there may be some technical difficulties, but once the system is established, then it will be easy to operate. “After paying a nominal fee, citizens will get the facility of waste collection at their doorstep,” he said.

He directed the relevant officials that the bidding should be decided soon after reviewing the offers of the contractors and that all statutory qualification requirements for outsourcing should be met. He also instructed the CEOs to complete the next steps within 10 days after the opening of bidding.

On this occasion, Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian directed that the contractors participating in the bid should be selected according to the prescribed procedure and the report should be shared daily.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Waste Management Companies sanitation system Zeeshan Rafiq clean environment

Comments

200 characters

Govt introducing standard sanitation system in Punjab

ME trade growth strategy mapped out

Privatisation of Discos: key decisions made

70pc serviced population does not pay power bills: ADB

Punjab power relief package funded solely by province: PM

Choice postings: FBR chief issues warning to officials exerting pressure

4G MiFi modem and WiFi modem: 11pc duty applicable on import

CPEC phase-2 projects: Preparation of concept papers for next five years sought

Tariff differential: KE could be allowed to claim mark-up at KIBOR+3.5pc if…

UK riots: one detained for spreading fake news in Lahore

Global moot highlights opportunities for growth, innovation in Islamic banking

Read more stories