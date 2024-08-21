Govt introducing standard sanitation system in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has said that a clean environment is indispensable for the establishment of a healthy society; hence a new sanitation system will emerge as a model in Punjab with citizen participation.

He expressed these views while presiding over a video conference meeting of CEOs of waste management companies across the province here on Tuesday. Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Asia Gul, and Additional Secretary Maria Tariq also participated. During the meeting, the progress in outsourcing of sanitation system in Punjab was reviewed in detail.

The Minister said that the Punjab government is introducing a standard sanitation system in the province. He observed that in the past, the population living in villages was neglected, but now a long-lasting and uniform sanitation system will be implemented in urban and rural areas. He further said that such a system of sanitation is being successfully continued in the developed countries of the world. “After outsourcing, a mechanism for effective monitoring of contractors has also been created. Sites for safe dumping of solid waste will also be created,” he added.

He averred that at the beginning of the new system, there may be some technical difficulties, but once the system is established, then it will be easy to operate. “After paying a nominal fee, citizens will get the facility of waste collection at their doorstep,” he said.

He directed the relevant officials that the bidding should be decided soon after reviewing the offers of the contractors and that all statutory qualification requirements for outsourcing should be met. He also instructed the CEOs to complete the next steps within 10 days after the opening of bidding.

On this occasion, Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian directed that the contractors participating in the bid should be selected according to the prescribed procedure and the report should be shared daily.

