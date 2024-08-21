White list of essential websites: WISPAP recommends establishment

ISLAMABAD: The Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP) has recommended the establishment of a white list of essential websites, including freelancing platforms, e-marketplaces, and other digital services that enable Pakistanis to work and contribute to the global economy, if filtration systems are required.

In light of the ongoing internet disruptions affecting users across Pakistan, Shahzad Arshad, chairman of the WISPAP, has issued stated over the past several weeks, Pakistan’s citizens have experienced considerable challenges due to persistent slow internet speeds across both mobile and wireline networks.

These disruptions have significantly impacted businesses, education, freelancers, and essential service providers.

“As chairman of WISPAP, I express deep concern about the prolonged nature of these issues and the adverse effects they are having on our economy and society”, he added.

The government has attributed the slowdown to increased VPN usage among the public.

However, this explanation has left many stakeholders seeking further clarity.

While the government has reassured the public that no firewall or filtration systems have been installed at our international gateways, there are still concerns that need to be addressed transparently. It is vital that we all work together to fully understand and resolve these disruptions.

The impact of the current internet situation is widespread. Our local industry, particularly freelancers who rely on stable internet connections to work with international clients via plat forms like Fiverr, is facing considerable difficulties.

Many are struggling financially as their ability to earn a livelihood is compromised.

Additionally, students who have increasingly relied on online education since the COVID-19 pandemic are experiencing disruptions to their studies.

