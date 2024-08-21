AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-21

Bank Makramah partners with Avanza Solutions

Recorder Report Published August 21, 2024 Updated August 21, 2024 08:14am

KARACHI: Bank Makramah Limited (BML) has entered into an agreement with Avanza Solutions to further strengthen their digital transformation initiatives, showcasing their dedication to implementing cutting-edge technologies to enhance customer interactions and optimize business processes.

Under this partnership BML will benefit from Avanza’s leading Novus Suite platform. A signing ceremony was held at BML’s Head Office, Karachi in this regard, attended by President and CEO Jawad Majid Khan accompanied by Deputy CEO Farhan Baig and Head of ADC Ashfaq Naveed along with Avanza Solutions’ CEO Omer Ahmed Khan, CBO Jalil Ahmed Farooqui, COO Danish Farooque with other team members.

Commenting on this momentous development, BML Deputy CEO Farhan Baig said that BML is committed to adopt innovation to serve the customers better.

“Upgraded integration of Avanza’s Novus Suite is a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey we are not only optimizing our operations but also setting new standards for secure, efficient, and personalized banking services. This partnership empowers us to meet the evolving needs of our customers with agility and foresight, ensuring that Bank Makramah remains at the forefront of the banking industry,” he added.

Avanza Solutions CEO Omer Ahmed Khan said this signing of Bank Makramah for Novus Suite is a testament to Avanza’s commitment to delivering top-tier banking solutions. “We are excited to see the transformative impact this upgrade will have on Bank Makramah’s operations and their ability to offer cutting-edge services to their customers,” he added.

Avanza’s Novus Suite is a comprehensive, state-of-the-art solution designed to revolutionize digital banking operations. It integrates multiple core banking functionalities into a single, cohesive platform, providing financial institutions with the tools they need to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry.

The Novus Suite is not just a product; it is a transformative solution that enables banks to deliver secure, efficient, and personalized services to their customers.

The recent upgrade at Bank Makramah incorporates several key components of the Novus Suite, including Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) — a robust middleware solution that enables seamless integration across various banking channels and systems, ensuring a smooth flow of data and communication. It also provides an advanced platform for the management of card issuance, personalization, and lifecycle management, enabling Bank Makramah to offer secure, flexible, and customized card services to its customers.

