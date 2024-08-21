AGL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AIRLINK 139.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.21%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.36%)
CNERGY 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
DCL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.05%)
DFML 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.61%)
DGKC 77.89 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.82%)
FCCL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.51%)
FFBL 43.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FFL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
HUBC 146.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.02%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (6.8%)
MLCF 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.92%)
NBP 51.49 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (8.4%)
OGDC 134.15 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.09%)
PAEL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.81%)
PIBTL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
PPL 112.85 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.66%)
PRL 22.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
PTC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.63%)
SEARL 57.04 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.86%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.89%)
TOMCL 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.87%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 55.09 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (5.68%)
UNITY 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 8,261 Increased By 75.2 (0.92%)
BR30 26,013 Increased By 303.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 78,227 Increased By 481.9 (0.62%)
KSE30 24,860 Increased By 76.3 (0.31%)
Aug 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-21

Over 95pc polio vaccination coverage achieved in Karachi

Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2024 08:24am

KARACHI: The Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) officials announced on Tuesday that the first phase of the combined fractional Inactivated Polio Vaccine (fIPV) and Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) campaign in Karachi achieved over 95% coverage in 40 high-risk and super high-risk Union Councils (UCs).

“Our teams successfully vaccinated over 95% of children in the initial 40 UCs during the first phase of the fIPV campaign, which was launched on August 15, 2025. The second phase of the drive to vaccine remaining half million children in 45 UCs is starting tomorrow (Wednesday),” said Irshad Ali Sodhar, Provincial Coordinator for the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Sindh.

According to the EOC’s data, by the end of the campaign’s fifth day, 509,869 out of 537,638 eligible children received the fractional dose of the polio vaccine via jet injectors, reaching the 95% target. Additionally, 540,093 out of 569,835 children under the age of five were administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) drops.

“The highest fIPV acceptance rate was recorded in the UCs of Orangi Town, where 105% of the target was achieved with the help of jet injectors, and 100% of children received OPV drops during the drive. In Karachi West, 100% of eligible children received fIPV, while 90% received OPV drops,” Sodhar stated.

Despite initial resistance to the fIPV on the first day, the campaign witnessed a steady improvement. Motivated team leaders and volunteers worked diligently to ensure every child in the targeted areas was vaccinated. Sodhar noted that the campaign’s progress was closely monitored by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho, and other officials.

“Thanks to strict monitoring and the teams’ hard work, vaccine acceptance significantly increased by the end of the fifth day of the 10-day fIPV drive. Data indicates that 95% of children in the initial 40 Union Councils of Karachi were vaccinated by the end of the first phase,” Sodhar claimed.

In Karachi South’s UCs, 99% of children received fIPV, while 113% were given OPV. In Karachi Central’s UCs, 96% of children were vaccinated with fIPV, while 104% received OPV drops. In Malir’s UCs, 96% and 97% of children were administered fIPV and OPV drops, respectively. In District East’s UCs, 93% and 96% of children were given IPV and OPV drops, respectively, while in Keamari, 84% and 89% of children received fIPV and OPV drops.

With the goal of reaching every child in the 85 Union Councils by the campaign’s conclusion, the Provincial EOC Incharge urged parents to ensure their children receive both the oral and injectable polio vaccines. He emphasized that painless jet injectors are being used to administer the fIPV, which provides lifelong immunity to children.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Karachi anti polio vaccination drive polio vaccination Polio Eradication Initiative

Comments

200 characters

Over 95pc polio vaccination coverage achieved in Karachi

Intra-day update: rupee slips against US dollar

Middle East trade growth strategy mapped out

Privatisation of Discos: key decisions made

At least 35 Pakistani pilgrims killed, several injured after bus overturns in Iran’s Yazd

70pc serviced population does not pay power bills: ADB

Oil slips on higher US crude stocks, easing Middle East tensions

Choice postings: FBR chief issues warning to officials exerting pressure

CPEC phase-2 projects: Preparation of concept papers for next five years sought

Tariff differential: KE could be allowed to claim mark-up at KIBOR+3.5pc if…

UK riots: one detained for spreading fake news in Lahore

Read more stories