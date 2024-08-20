AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
AIRLINK 139.80 Increased By ▲ 8.32 (6.33%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.59%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.48%)
DCL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
DFML 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
DGKC 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
FCCL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.68%)
FFBL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 147.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (10.16%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.62%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
NBP 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (8.2%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
PIBTL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
PPL 112.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.55%)
PRL 22.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.94%)
PTC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.89%)
SEARL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
TOMCL 41.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
TPLP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TREET 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TRG 52.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.8%)
UNITY 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,185 Increased By 1 (0.01%)
BR30 25,709 Increased By 111.9 (0.44%)
KSE100 77,746 Decreased By -84.8 (-0.11%)
KSE30 24,783 Decreased By -93.6 (-0.38%)
Aug 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets in black on US rate-cut hopes

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2024 06:39pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday, in line with global shares, driven by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could offer further hints of imminent rate cuts and easing recession worries.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 25 basis points at each of the remaining three meetings of 2024, one more reduction than predicted last month, according to a slim majority of economists polled by Reuters who said a recession is unlikely.

Fed policymakers have in recent days signalled a potential rate easing in September.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council is usually guided by the Fed’s decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.7%, with Al Rajhi Bank gaining 2.7% and the country’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank advancing 2%.

However, oil giant Saudi Aramco eased 0.2%.

Gulf bourses end mixed on US rate-cut hopes, weak oil demand

The kingdom’s crude oil exports fell to 6.047 million barrels per day (bpd) in June from 6.118 million bpd in May, data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative showed.

Dubai’s main share index gained 0.4%, led by a 0.8% rise in top lender Emirates NBD and a 0.5% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.1%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index advanced 2%, with Commercial International Bank Egypt closing 2.8%.

Egypt’s foreign debt fell $7.4 billion in the first three months of 2024, according to central bank data released on Tuesday.

The country’s finances were boosted in late February when it sold the development rights to prime Mediterranean land at Ras El-Hekma to the United Arab Emirates for $35 billion.

--------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA    rose 0.7% to 12,104
 ABU DHABI       up 0.1% to 9,317
 DUBAI           added 0.4% to 4,255
 QATAR           was flat at 10,159
 EGYPT           jumped 2% to 29,915
 BAHRAIN         was up 0.1% to 1,936
 OMAN            gained 0.4% to 4,693
 KUWAIT          eased 0.1% to 7,748
--------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets in black on US rate-cut hopes

Rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan successfully conducts test of ballistic missile Shaheen-II

PEEF established to support higher education for underprivileged children:PM Shehbaz

PM Shehbaz says govt working on comprehensive plan for reforms in various sectors

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs260,700 per tola

Air Link partners with Acer Gadget to assemble laptops, tablets in Pakistan

KSE-100 closes marginally lower after volatile trading

PostEx announces $7.3mn pre-series A funding for expansion in Pakistan, GCC

Security forces kill 3 terrorists involved in DC Panjgur’s assassination: ISPR

Oil steadies amid easing geopolitical risks, China demand concerns weigh

Read more stories