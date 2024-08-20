PostEx announces $7.3mn pre-series A funding for expansion in Pakistan, GCC

PostEx, a prominent player in Pakistan’s financial technology sector, announced on Tuesday the completion of a $7.3 million pre-Series A funding round. The round was led by Conjunction Capital, a venture capital firm focused on technology investments. Other participants included new investors Dash Ventures and Sanabil500, along with existing investors VSQ, FJ Labs, and Zayn VC.

This latest funding is intended to reinforce PostEx’s position in Pakistan and support its planned expansion into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, where the company aims to extend its services to new markets.

The funding comes at a time when Pakistan’s startup ecosystem is experiencing a downturn. During the first half of 2024, disclosed funding for Pakistani startups amounted to only $1 million. July saw a slight recovery with two rounds totaling $4.5 million. With the addition of PostEx’s $7.3 million, the total disclosed funding for Pakistani startups in 2024 now stands at $12.8 million.

PostEx’s ability to attract significant investment underlines the growing interest in fintech solutions within Pakistan’s e-commerce sector, which continues to face various challenges in accessing capital.

Hybrid model of fintech and logistics

Established in 2020, PostEx operates a business model that integrates financial services with logistics. The company provides immediate access to capital for e-commerce businesses, which can help alleviate some of the barriers posed by traditional financing methods. Additionally, PostEx offers logistics solutions that aim to enhance the efficiency of delivery operations, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

This combined approach addresses the common cash flow issues faced by e-commerce businesses, particularly in a market where access to capital can be a critical factor for growth.

Market environment and growth prospects

PostEx has positioned itself within the finance and logistics sectors in Pakistan, with a focus on addressing the needs of the country’s growing e-commerce industry. Although Pakistan’s e-commerce sector is valued at approximately $6 billion, it represents only 1-2% of total retail transactions, compared to the global average of about 15%. This indicates substantial potential for growth, both for PostEx and the broader e-commerce market.

“The fundraise follows a very successful 18 months for PostEx, during which we achieved several financial and operational milestones,” the company noted in a statement.

“We have crossed an Annual Recurring Revenue of $21 million, achieved profitability, and are currently processing over four million transactions each month. We have been a market leader for the past two years, despite having launched operations less than three years ago.”

Expansion into the GCC region

PostEx plans to use the recent funding to expand into the GCC region, where it sees significant opportunities for its integrated fintech and logistics services. Both Pakistan and the GCC are witnessing growth in e-commerce, yet there are gaps in the availability of financial services tailored to the needs of digital entrepreneurs and online businesses.

Muhammad Omer Khan, CEO and Founder of PostEx, explained the company’s focus on providing flexible financing solutions that cater to the specific requirements of e-commerce businesses. “Our objective is to help online sellers overcome the challenges they face in accessing the capital needed to grow their businesses,” Khan stated.

Conjunction Capital’s Managing and Founding Partner, Kirill Kozhevnikov, highlighted the importance of the GCC region in PostEx’s growth strategy. “Our investment in PostEx reflects our belief in the potential of the Saudi Arabian market and the broader GCC region. PostEx’s approach to combining fintech with logistics addresses the evolving needs of e-commerce businesses in these markets,” Kozhevnikov remarked.

Previous milestones and future plans

In 2022, PostEx company acquired Call Courier, a Pakistani logistics service provider, which expanded its presence across the country. Prior to the current funding round, PostEx had raised $8.6 million from investors, including Global Founder Capital, MSA Capital, and Shorooq Partners.