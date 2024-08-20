AGL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.89%)
AIRLINK 140.19 Increased By ▲ 8.71 (6.62%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DCL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
DFML 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.84%)
DGKC 76.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.58%)
FCCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.92%)
FFL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 147.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (10.16%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (8.65%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
NBP 45.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.42%)
OGDC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.68%)
PAEL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.42%)
PIBTL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
PPL 111.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.12%)
PTC 12.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 55.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TOMCL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
TPLP 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TREET 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
TRG 52.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.29%)
UNITY 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,184 Decreased By -0.1 (-0%)
BR30 25,641 Increased By 43.9 (0.17%)
KSE100 77,725 Decreased By -105.4 (-0.14%)
KSE30 24,788 Decreased By -88.8 (-0.36%)
Aug 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Cricket Players’ Union to review the sport’s ‘broken’ structure

AFP Published 20 Aug, 2024 01:04pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: The World Cricketers’ Association has launched a ground-breaking review into the sport’s “broken and unsustainable” schedule.

The players’ union, formerly known as FICA, plan to put forward a solution that allows international cricket and domestic leagues to “co-exist in a clear, coherent calendar” for all“.

Former England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison and ex-Pakistan women’s captain Sana Mir are part of a six-strong panel who will work with independent consultants on the review.

They will produce recommendations to the WCA board after conferring with players, administrators, team owners and broadcasters.

“The current model is broken and unsustainable,” a WCA statement said on Monday.

“Confusing and chaotic global scheduling with no clarity on the interplay between international cricket and the domestic leagues means players are increasingly forced to choose between representing their country and optimising their careers.”

“Change is badly needed to create ongoing clarity, and value, for players, boards and fans alike.”

WCA chair Heath Mills added: “We are fortunate that cricket is spoilt for choice and has three core formats across both the international game and domestic leagues.

“To date, the game’s leadership has collectively failed to come together to establish a clear and coherent global structure in which they can co-exist. We have virtually given up hope of it doing so.”

Ben Stokes absence adds extra edge to England-Sri Lanka series

Research by the Professional Cricketers’ Association in May found 81 per cent of players had concerns about the physical toll of the domestic fixture list with little time for proper rest and recovery.

A 2022 high-performance review by the ECB recommended cutting the amount of domestic cricket, but the proposals were rejected by English county teams.

Former England captain Joe Root recently said: “It is apparent the schedule needs to change to see long-lasting benefits for English cricket.”

England and Wales Cricket Board Tom Harrison Sana Mir World Cricketers Association FICA Former England captain Joe Root

Comments

200 characters

Cricket Players’ Union to review the sport’s ‘broken’ structure

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Investment in IT and agri sectors: Govt wants to reengage with Mashreq Bank: Aurangzeb

Pakistan successfully conducts test of ballistic missile Shaheen-II

PEEF established to support higher education for underprivileged children:PM Shehbaz

Units 1 & 2 of Bin Qasim: KE moves Nepra for extension, renewal of service life

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs260,700 per tola

Air Link partners with Acer Gadget to assemble laptops, tablets in Pakistan

Oil prices edge down on easing geopolitical risks, weak China demand

PM directs routing 50pc of public cargo thru Gwadar port

MoC says taking efforts to bring down ACD to zero

Read more stories