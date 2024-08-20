Water level in Tarbela dam reaches maximum

LAHORE: Tarbela Dam has reached its maximum conservation level of 1550 feet above mean sea level Monday, resulting in 5.766 million acre feet useable water in the reservoir, said Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) statement.

It may be noted that Business Recorder had reported on August 14 that the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has dismissed the possibility of a high flood out of the monsoon rains and advised the government to fill the Tarbela Dam to its maximum capacity.

The dam, which relies on glacier deposits against the rain-dependent Mangla Dam, was 95% full at that time. The government had sought PMD’s advice on the upcoming monsoon rain intensity before deciding on water storage in dams.

The sources indicate a 275,000 cusecs flow at Tarbela, signifying a low to medium flood risk in case of heavy rains. However, a high-level flood is only possible if the flow exceeds 500,000 cusecs. The present inflows at Tarbela have been recorded as 256400 cusecs against outflows of 235600 cusecs.

However, the PMD had predicted that the water outflow at Tarbela will decrease to 200,000 cusecs by August 20th, thus reducing the likelihood of a high flood. But Tarbela is still witnessing an outflow of 235,600 cusecs at present. The PMD had also assured officials that India’s dams were half empty, eliminating the possibility of water release from India.

It was pointed out by the PMD sources that the heat intensity is expected to decrease after August 25th, further reducing the chances of monsoon rains. Heat intensity plays a crucial role in stimulating moisture in monsoon currents.

According to Wapda officials, filling of Tarbela Dam to its maximum conservation level is a good omen for irrigated agriculture and generation of green, clean and affordable hydel electricity in the country.

They said Tarbela Dam has been playing a key role for national economy and social uplift in Pakistan since its inception by providing water for agriculture at a time when it is much needed, controlling floods and generating low cost hydel electricity.

