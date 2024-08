ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations, Monday, announced that the Mpox case identified through genome sequencing last week from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province was the Clade II variant.

According to a spokesperson of the Health Ministry, the World Health Organization has divided the Monkeypox virus into two main clades: Clade I and Clade II.

