MQM-P urges Sindh govt to provide Punjab-like relief in power bills

KARACHI: Senior leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Dr Farooq Sattar has called upon the Sindh government to take a cue from the Punjab government and offer relief in electricity bills to consumers in the province.

Farooq Sattar accompanied by members of the National and Provincial Assemblies held a press conference at the MQM-Pakistan House in Karachi on Monday.

Dr Farooq Sattar highlighted the growing frustrations of Karachi’s residents over soaring electricity costs and load-shedding in the city.

He pointed out that while the Punjab government, under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz, has provided a relief of Rs 14 per unit in electricity bills to its consumers, the Sindh government has yet to take similar steps.

The MQM-P leader expressed concerns over the continuous increase in electricity bills and the persistent load shedding in Karachi, which he described as discrimination against the city’s residents.

He criticised the recent hike in electricity rates for Karachi's consumers, with some industries now paying as much as Rs 50 to Rs 55 per unit.

Dr Farooq Sattar warned that such increases would inevitably lead to a surge in inflation, further burdening the people of Karachi, a city that contributes over Rs 4000 billion in revenue to the national economy.

He questioned why Karachi, a major economic hub, continues to be treated unfairly, asking, “Is Karachi not part of Pakistan?”

He urged the government to address the grievances of the city's residents and industries, emphasising the need for equitable treatment in the distribution of electricity and related charges.

The press conference underscored the growing discontent among Karachi’s citizens and the pressing need for policy interventions to alleviate their financial burdens amid rising utility costs.