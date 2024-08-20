ISSI signs MoU with CSAI at IOS RAS

ISLAMABAD: The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Scientific and Analytical Information (CSAI) at the Institute of Oriental Studies (IOS), Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) today, said a press release issued on Monday.

The signing ceremony was held virtually and marked the beginning of a new era of academic and research cooperation between the two institutions.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General of ISSI, and Prof Dr Nikolay Plotnikov, Head of CSAI, IOS, RAS, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions. The event was also attended by Dr Neelum Nigar, Director of the Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at ISSI, along with her research team and interns. Representing the Russian side, Alexey Marinin, Senior Researcher, was also present.

In his remarks on the occasion, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood emphasised the significance of this partnership, stating, "This signing today marks an important milestone in our joint endeavours to deepen academic and research cooperation. The world is witnessing unprecedented changes, and the dynamics of international relations are evolving rapidly. Platforms such as these can enable us to understand the fast changing environment as well as its impact on the global order." He also highlighted the importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with the Russian Federation, noting the expanding bilateral cooperation in various domains -- including diplomacy, economy, energy, security, defence, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. He also underscored the fruitful Pakistan-Russia collaboration on regional issues such as Afghanistan and in multi-lateral fora including the SCO.

Prof Dr Nikolay Plotnikov, in his remarks, underscored the extensive practical research work conducted by CSAI and the diverse areas and themes they explore, ranging from the Middle East to Japan in the Asia-Pacific region. He expressed confidence that collaboration with ISSI would open new avenues for joint research and dialogue.

Dr Neelum Nigar highlighted that this MoU is the first formal document concluded between ISSI and a Russian research institute, marking a historic moment for ISSI. She expressed optimism about the potential for future joint research projects and the exchange of ideas between the two sides.

The MoU sets a framework for collaborative activities, including the exchange of researchers and data, joint events and programs, and the initiation of joint research projects. This partnership is expected to reinforce the intellectual efforts of both academic communities and contribute to a broader and deeper understanding of the regions they study.

The ceremony concluded with reaffirmation of a mutual commitment to foster stronger ties and explore opportunities for further cooperation in the coming years.

