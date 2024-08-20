AGL 23.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.67%)
Aug 20, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-08-20

Hazrat Abdul Latif Bhittai Urs begins: Great Sufi shared message of love, brotherhood: Bilawal

APP Published 20 Aug, 2024 06:55am

KARACHI: Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has emphasized the enduring relevance of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai's teachings, stating that the great Sufi saint and poet’s message of love, harmony, and universal brotherhood transcends time and continues to inspire the quest for a just and peaceful society.

On the occasion of the annual Urs of Shah Bhittai, Chairman PPP highlighted that Bhittai's poetry not only captures the spiritual and cultural essence of Sindh but also serves as a guiding light, steering us toward the values of tolerance and compassion.

His teachings stand as a timeless reminder of the need to resist oppression, champion social justice, and foster unity across all communities.

The Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged, "On this revered occasion, I encourage everyone to delve into the teachings of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai and aspire to embody the principles of love, humility, and selflessness that he so profoundly articulated.

Together, let us strive to cultivate a society that embodies the ideals Shah Latif upheld—one where every individual, regardless of their background, is honoured and valued.”

Bilawal extended his heartiest greetings to the people of Sindh and all those who revere Bhittai's teachings, emphasizing the importance of collective effort in building a society grounded in the values that Shah Latif cherished.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Urs of Shah Bhittai Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai

