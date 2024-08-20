AGL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
2024-08-20

Shaheens to face Bangladesh-A in 2nd four-dayer today

Muhammad Saleem Published 20 Aug, 2024 06:55am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Shaheens cricket team will take on Bangladesh-A in the IInd four-day match today at the Islamabad Club after the first four-dayer ended up as a draw.

Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh-A have made wholesale changes to their squads after the conclusion of the first four-dayer as Shaheens have welcomed eight new players while six players joined Bangladesh-A after the Test squad players left for national duty.

Uncapped top-order batter Kamran Ghulam who was released from the Pakistan Test squad, along with Abrar Ahmed, will lead the Shaheens in the second four-dayer.

Pakistan Shaheens captain Kamran Ghulam said, “It is a great opportunity for me to lead the Pakistan Shaheens side in the second four-dayer. I’m excited to see myself in this role and help the team with my leadership and batting.” He said, “We will look to win the second four-day match and clinch the series which will be a huge confidence booster for the players going into a busy red-ball season. We are well aware of the conditions at the Islamabad Club and will look to make the most of the learning acquired during the first four-day match. The new players who have joined the squad are exciting and will hopefully contribute towards Shaheens’ success in the second game.”

Bangladesh-A captain Anamul Haque said, “After a few changes to our squad we are now focused on giving our best in the second four-day match. We were tested in the first four-dayer and that experience will surely help us going into this game. Like the Shaheens squad, our team has also seen some changes with more experienced players leaving for the Test squad but I have a lot of confidence in the young players as they are talented and dynamic.” He said, “I’m aware that the second four-day match will be hard fought because of the series win stakes attached to it and we are looking forward to challenge the opposition while expressing our skills in the best possible manner.”

Pakistan Shaheens squad (for second four-day): Kamran Ghulam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ali Zaryab, Ghulam Mudassar, Imam-ul-Haq, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Awais Anwar, Niaz Khan, Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir (wicket-keeper), Saad Baig (wicket-keeper), Saad Khan, Sharoon Siraj and Umar Amin.

