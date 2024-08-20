AGL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
World Print 2024-08-20

Blinken warns Israel, Hamas of last chance to end Gaza war

Reuters Published August 20, 2024 Updated August 20, 2024 07:53am

JERUSALEM/CAIRO: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Monday that the latest push for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal was probably the best and possibly last opportunity, urging Israel and Hamas towards an elusive agreement.

However, with Palestinian group Hamas announcing a resumption of suicide bombing inside Israel after many years, and with Israeli airstrikes still pounding Gaza, there was little sign of conciliation.

Hamas and another group, Islamic Jihad, said they were behind a blast near a synagogue in Tel Aviv on Sunday that killed the bomber and wounded one other person. Suicide bombings “will return to the forefront” while the Gaza war continues, Hamas said in a statement.

The talks in Qatar last week paused without a breakthrough, but the negotiations are to resume this week based on a US “bridging proposal”.

Blinken met Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday morning.

“This is a decisive moment, probably the best, maybe the last opportunity to get the hostages home, to get a ceasefire and to put everyone on a better path to enduring peace and security,” Blinken told reporters before meeting Herzog.

Months of on-off talks have circled the same issues, with Israel saying the war can only end with the destruction of Hamas as a military and political force and Hamas saying it will only accept a permanent, and not a temporary, ceasefire.

There are disagreements over Israel’s continued military presence inside Gaza, particularly along the border with Egypt, over the free movement of Palestinians inside the territory, and over the identity and number of prisoners to be freed in a swap.

Despite US expressions of optimism, both Israel and Hamas have signalled that a deal will be difficult.

Hamas accused Netanyahu on Sunday of “thwarting the mediators efforts” and Turkey said Hamas envoys had told it that US officials were “painting an overly optimistic picture”.

Netanyahu told Israel’s cabinet on Sunday that “we are conducting negotiations and not a scenario in which we just give and give”, his office said.

However, a US official, asked if Hamas’ comments amounted to a rejection of the deal, said Washington believed the bridging proposal it outlined last week addressed various concerns and would iron out difficult implementation aspects.

The current war in Gaza began on Oct. 7 last year when Hamas gunmen stormed across the border into Israeli communities, killing around 1,200 people and abducting about 250 hostages according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s military campaign has since levelled swathes of Gaza, driving nearly all of its 2.3 million people from their homes, giving rise to deadly hunger and disease and killing at least 40,000 people according to Palestinian health authorities.

The main UN agency in Gaza, UNRWA, said on Monday that 207 of its staff had been killed since the war began. “They were engineers, teachers, medical staff. They were humanitarian workers,” UNRWA said in a statement.

