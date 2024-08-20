China and Vietnam sign 14 deals from rail to crocodiles after leaders meet

BEIJING: China and Vietnam signed 14 documents spanning cross-border railways to crocodile exports on Monday, after Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Vietnam’s new leader To Lam in Beijing.

Lam’s visit to Beijing, his first overseas trip since he was appointed party chief early this month, signals a desire to strengthen ties as trade and investment grow and despite occasional clashes over boundaries in the South China Sea.

“China has always regarded Vietnam as a priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy, and supports Vietnam in adhering to the Party leadership, taking the socialist path suited to its national conditions, and deepening the cause of reforms and socialist modernisation,” Xi said, underscoring establishing good working relations and a personal friendship with Lam.

Lam described the bilateral ties as a “top priority in Vietnam’s external policy” and called his trip to China “the affirmation of the Party and the Vietnamese government to value the relation with China”.

Lam during the meeting asked China for soft loans and technology to develop his country’s transport infrastructure and agreed with Xi Jinping to boost defence and security ties, according to a statement on Vietnamese government’s website.

The two also agreed to enhance railways and highway connectivity between the two communist-ruled neighbours and Xi pledged to import more Vietnamese farm produce, the statement said.

China and Vietnam signed documents on planning and feasibility studies for standardised railway routes after preliminary deals were signed in December during Xi’s state visit to Hanoi.