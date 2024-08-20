AGL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
AIRLINK 140.40 Increased By ▲ 8.92 (6.78%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
DCL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.4%)
DFML 41.35 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.96%)
DGKC 77.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.85%)
FCCL 20.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
FFBL 43.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
FFL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
HUBC 149.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
HUMNL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
MLCF 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
NBP 43.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.62%)
OGDC 132.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.42%)
PAEL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
PPL 111.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.98%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SEARL 56.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.81%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
TOMCL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TREET 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
TRG 52.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,193 Increased By 8.2 (0.1%)
BR30 25,656 Increased By 59.1 (0.23%)
KSE100 77,780 Decreased By -50.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 24,803 Decreased By -73.6 (-0.3%)
Aug 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-08-20

China and Vietnam sign 14 deals from rail to crocodiles after leaders meet

Reuters Published August 20, 2024 Updated August 20, 2024 07:58am

BEIJING: China and Vietnam signed 14 documents spanning cross-border railways to crocodile exports on Monday, after Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Vietnam’s new leader To Lam in Beijing.

Lam’s visit to Beijing, his first overseas trip since he was appointed party chief early this month, signals a desire to strengthen ties as trade and investment grow and despite occasional clashes over boundaries in the South China Sea.

“China has always regarded Vietnam as a priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy, and supports Vietnam in adhering to the Party leadership, taking the socialist path suited to its national conditions, and deepening the cause of reforms and socialist modernisation,” Xi said, underscoring establishing good working relations and a personal friendship with Lam.

Lam described the bilateral ties as a “top priority in Vietnam’s external policy” and called his trip to China “the affirmation of the Party and the Vietnamese government to value the relation with China”.

Lam during the meeting asked China for soft loans and technology to develop his country’s transport infrastructure and agreed with Xi Jinping to boost defence and security ties, according to a statement on Vietnamese government’s website.

The two also agreed to enhance railways and highway connectivity between the two communist-ruled neighbours and Xi pledged to import more Vietnamese farm produce, the statement said.

China and Vietnam signed documents on planning and feasibility studies for standardised railway routes after preliminary deals were signed in December during Xi’s state visit to Hanoi.

China Xi Jinping Vietnam Chinese President Xi Jinping To Lam

Comments

200 characters

China and Vietnam sign 14 deals from rail to crocodiles after leaders meet

Investment in IT and agri sectors: Govt wants to reengage with Mashreq Bank: Aurangzeb

PM directs routing 50pc of public cargo thru Gwadar port

Units 1 & 2 of Bin Qasim: KE moves Nepra for extension, renewal of service life

MoC says taking efforts to bring down ACD to zero

Will Faiz turn approver in May 9 violence case?

Centre follows in Punjab’s footsteps: subsidy announced

PM reappoints Dr Mukhtar as HEC chairman after held responsible for ‘malaise’ by planning minister

Islamabad IT Park to help achieve $25bn IT export goal: PM

150MW solar projects: KE receives lowest tariff bid

Tax collection under Finance Act 2024: KTBA urges FBR to clarify new amendments

Read more stories