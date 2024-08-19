Aug 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli strike targets Hezbollah site in Lebanon, security sources say

Reuters Published August 19, 2024

BEIRUT: An Israeli strike on Monday evening targeted a Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa Valley, two security sources told Reuters.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, the sources added.

The Israeli military said on Saturday it targeted a weapons depot used by Lebanese armed group Hezbollah in an air strike, killing at least 10 people including two children.

Lebanon says 10 Syrians killed in Israeli strike on south

In July, Israeli strikes also targeted another depot storing ammunition belonging to the Iranian-backed group in the town of Adloun in southern Lebanon, three security sources told Reuters.

Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire since Hezbollah announced a “support front” with Palestinians shortly after its ally Hamas attacked southern Israeli border communities on Oct. 7, triggering Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.

