Euro zone yields edge down, markets cautious before economic data

Euro zone government bond yields fell on Monday as investors braced for a week packed with economic data and a meeting of central bankers at Jackson Hole.

Investors await business activity figures and negotiated wage growth data, which the European Central Bank will consider before its September rate decision.

Bund yields, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, was down 2.5 basis points (bps) to 2.23%.

Euro area borrowing costs have tracked perceptions of risks in the US economy, with US Treasury yields easing on Friday, partly reversing the previous day’s big gains as investors digested data showing a resilient US consumer and inflation trending lower.

The spread between US and German borrowing costs was unchanged at 163 bps. It hit a 12-month low at around 153 bps early this month.

Euro zone government bond yields edge down before Ifo data

Money markets priced in around 65 bps of ECB rate cuts in 2024, implying two 25 bps moves and an around 60% chance of a third cut.

Italian 10-year yields dropped 2.5 bps to 3.62%, with the yield gap between Italian and German bonds roughly unchanged at 138 bps.