India PM Modi to visit Ukraine, foreign ministry says

Reuters Published 19 Aug, 2024 11:22am

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine, the Indian foreign ministry said on Monday, his first trip to the war-torn country since its conflict with Russia and about a month after he met President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Details of the trip will be shared later in the day, the foreign ministry said.

Indian media have reported that Modi is likely to visit Kyiv this month.

Western capitals have imposed sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but friendly nations such as India and China have continued to trade with it.

India has refrained from directly blaming Russia - for what Moscow calls a special military operation - while urging the neighbours to resolve the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Ukraine says it has destroyed another bridge in Russia’s Kursk region

The US has raised concerns over India’s relationship with Russia, especially at a time when Washington has been seeking to strengthen ties with New Delhi as a potential counterweight to an ascendant China.

New Delhi is seeking to deepen its relationship with the West while keeping ties intact with old friend Russia.

