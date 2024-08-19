Power theft: PM asks provinces to support Discos

ISLAMABAD: Faced with the colossal challenge of prevalent power theft in the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the provinces to keep the number of police force and that of Tehsildars in accordance with the requirement of the power distribution companies (Discos) in order to stop power theft.

He has also reiterated to deal strictly with the corrupt elements in power sector.

Presiding over a meeting to review the issues concerning the Power Division here on Sunday, the PM directed the power minister and the secretary to visit the provinces, and coordinate with them with respect to halting the electricity theft, performance of Discos and other matters of the sector, according to an official statement issued after the meeting.

He also directed the provincial governments to maintain the number of police force and Tehsildars as per the Discos’ needs.

Recently, the government appointed new board chairmen and members in five Discos to improve their performance, Sharif said. “A whole of the government approach should be adopted to resist power theft across the country.”

The Prime Minister ordered the authorities concerned to deal strictly with the corrupt elements in the Discos. He directed the Discos to make the kutchehri system more effective and result-oriented with respect to the public complaints.

He said a meeting of the steering committee that was formed in connection with shifting of agriculture tube-wells to solar energy in Balochistan be called immediately.

The meeting was informed that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding the transfer of agricultural tube-wells in Balochistan to solar energy had been notified to the steering committee.

The meeting was further informed that a package was being prepared to acknowledge the officials who showed good performance in power sector.

PM Sharif expressed the government’s resolve to stop electricity theft, reduce line losses, and improve the power distribution system across the county.

