President for enhancing national forest coverage

NNI Published 19 Aug, 2024 03:20am

KARACHI: President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday called for enhancing the national forest coverage by planting more trees to help mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change and global warming.

He said that Pakistan was one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change and global warming, and urged the youth and civil society in helping increase forest cover and planting more trees to mitigate their adverse impacts.

The President expressed these views while planting a “Neem” sapling at Bilawal House, Karachi, as a part of the annual Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign, on Sunday. August 18 also marks the National Tree Plantation day in Pakistan.

President urges nation to participate in plantation campaign

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that “Neem” was an environment friendly tree, offering numerous environmental benefits, such as clean air, cool shade, and acting as a natural mosquito repellent. He recalled that during Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed’s first tenure as Prime Minister, he had served as the Minister for Climate and had initiated a tree plantation campaign, wherein Neem trees were planted throughout the country. He said that the need to plant trees had become of paramount importance in view of the rising temperatures in Pakistan.

President Asif Ali Zardari urged the nation, particularly the youth and civil society, to actively participate in the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign and plant as many trees as possible in their neighbourhoods and surroundings for a better environment.

The President stated that Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign was a great opportunity to enhance forest cover, increase greenery in Pakistan, and make our environment healthy and clean. He remarked that enhancing forests and greenery would make our environment healthier and safer for our future generations.

The President said that Pakistan had undertaken successful mangrove restoration, under which mangroves on millions of acres of land had been planted in Sindh. “We are working committedly to further enhance mangroves cover and plant more trees”, he added. The President said that all segments of society should actively participate in tree plantation campaigns to bring down the temperatures, increase greenery and forest coverage.

Asif Ali Zardari Bilawal House global warming National Tree Plantation

