Online activities under threat

EDITORIAL: Over the past several months, internet disruptions and restrictions on social media platforms have increasingly become the norm in the country, with official quarters having little regard for the multiple adverse consequences their actions have had on citizens. It is now evident that the authorities have doubled down on their activities on this front, with internet speeds having nosedived by 30-40 percent over the past few weeks, according to the Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan. This has, in turn, led to even more frequent disruptions to internet services, including to platforms like WhatsApp, used by millions of Pakistanis every day for a variety of purposes, from basic communication to managing business operations.

The government’s initial response to the outcry resulting from the sluggish browsing speeds was to deny any responsibility for the slowdown, despite speculation being rife that it had been caused by the work being conducted to install the much-talked about national firewall. Instead, the authorities found it more convenient to place blame on the performance of internet service providers and telecom operators. Now, however, the minister of state of information technology has finally acknowledged during a senate hearing on August 15 that the government had indeed been working on the upgradation of what was termed its “web management system” in an attempt to counteract cyber security threats. While the minister avoided using the term ‘firewall’, it does appear that the government is indeed attempting to increase its surveillance of the online space in a bid to counter what it deems to be national security threats, and that it is its activities in this regard that have caused the internet slowdown being witnessed across the country.

Pakistani officialdom must realise that while there may be a need to counteract the dissemination of dangerous propaganda and national security threats emanating online, it cannot simply disregard the serious consequences its actions on this front can have on the state of the economy and fundamental freedoms. Internet connectivity issues, disruptions to WhatsApp and a clampdown on VPNs have all combined to endanger the country’s digital ecosystem and could upend the livelihoods of millions. The IT minister cannot brush away the government’s activities by terming them “a routine exercise”, given the grave repercussions for the economy, with the Pakistan Software Houses Association stating that economic losses worth $300 million could result from these recent internet disruptions, and could even lead to a “complete meltdown of business operations”. Already, the leading multinational freelance portal Fiverr has been forced to label the accounts of Pakistani service providers as “unavailable” owing to their inability to complete their projects on time, shutting down yet another avenue for young Pakistanis to pursue economic opportunities. Moreover, if internet freedoms continue to deteriorate, the country’s tech start-up space and foreign direct investment are both bound to take a hit, as well as aggravating the challenges faced by the services sector.

It goes without saying that Pakistan can ill-afford the authorities’ current cavalier approach to the country’s economic future. While there is a need to neutralise national security threats, there is an equally pressing need to protect the business environment, the economy, as well as fundamental rights pertaining to freedom of expression, access to information and right to privacy. It is evident that any measure that can have a significant impact on fundamental rights and the economy should not be implemented without oversight, transparency and consultations with relevant stakeholders — elements that have been sorely lacking here. The authorities must rethink their approach and outlook towards internet freedoms, given the grave socioeconomic consequences that could undermine economic stability and societal wellbeing.

