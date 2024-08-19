Blinken to renew push for Gaza cease fire; Israel launches fresh strikes

CAIRO/GAZA: Israeli strikes killed at least 21 people including six children in Gaza on Sunday, Palestinian health authorities said, ahead of a visit to the region by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to try to push forward ceasefire talks.

The children and their mother were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the central town of Deir Al-Balah, health officials said. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The military said it destroyed rocket launchers used to hit Israel from the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, the scene of intense fighting in recent weeks, and killed 20 Palestinian militants.

Diplomatic efforts to halt the Israel-Hamas conflict and secure a deal to return hostages held in Gaza have intensified in recent days. Talks mediated by the US, Egypt and Qatar are set to continue this week in Cairo, following a two-day meeting in Doha last week.