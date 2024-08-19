AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-19

Auto insurance: Shaheen Insurance signs MoU with Habib Metropolitan Bank

Press Release Published 19 Aug, 2024 03:20am

KARACHI: Shaheen Insurance Company Limited and Habib Metropolitan Bank have recently entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for Auto Insurance covering vehicles financed by Habib Metropolitan Bank, for both in conventional and Takaful Insurance. Sohel Kidwai, Chief Marketing Officer of Shaheen Insurance and Syed Faheem ul Islam, Unit Head Consumer Products signed the MoU on behalf of their companies.

Shaheen Insurance is among the fastest growing General Insurance and Takaful Insurance company in Pakistan, licensed by SECP and have been rated A+ by PACRA. The strength of the company Re-insurance arrangements backed by its shareholders Shaheen Foundation (PAF) provides immense financial strength to Shaheen Insurance.

The ceremony was attended by Rizwan Akhtar, Chief Executive Officer and Nisar Almani, Chief Financial Officer of Shaheen Insurance with Habib Metropolitan Bank and other senior officials of both the organizations.

