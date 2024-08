ISLAMABAD: A young man was killed in an accident involving a Chinese national’s vehicle within the jurisdiction of Margalla Police Station on Sunday.

The accident occurred when the tyre of the Chinese citizen’s car reportedly burst, causing the vehicle to lose balance, and hit one Waliullah, 22, who belonged to Upper Dir.

The incident took place on the road in front of Mehran Gate, F-9 Park, along Jinnah Avenue.

