Pakistan Print 2024-08-19

Tajik envoy asks Pak students to continue studies in universities

Muhammad Saleem Published 19 Aug, 2024 03:20am

LAHORE: The ambassador of Republic of Tajikistan, Yusuf Sharifzoda said on Sunday that Pakistani students affected by the Kyrgyzstan incident can continue their studies at the same level in Tajik universities.

He said this during a meeting with the Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan here at Governor House today.

Honorary Consul General of Tajikistan Mian Nazir Ahmad was also present on the occasion. In the meeting, issues of mutual interest, strengthening of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan in the fields of trade, culture and education were discussed.

The Tajik diplomat said that Pakistani businessmen have vast opportunities to export surgical instruments and leather products of Pakistan to the markets of Tajikistan. Special facilities will be extended to the Pak investors for making investment in Tajikistan, he adding that cultural delegations will visit Pakistan.

Talking on this occasion, Punjab Governor, Sardar Salim Haider Khan said that Pakistan and Tajikistan have deep brotherly relations due to common religion and culture. The two sides expressed determination to enhance relations in every sector, especially in the field of trade.

The governor said that there are investment opportunities for foreign investors in various sectors in Pakistan and Tajik investors can benefit from the facilities given to businessmen through the Special Economic Facilitation Council. He said that business activities should increase between Pakistan and Tajikistan. He said that high quality furniture is made in Pakistan, adding that opportunities should be explored in the markets of Tajikistan. He said that people to

people contact between Tajikistan and Pakistan

need to be enhanced.

