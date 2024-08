Public-Private Partnership: Railways to restore Sir Syed Express on September 1

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has decided to restore Sir Syed Express (35UP/36DN) between Karachi Cantonment to Rawalpindi from September 1 under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

The Sir Syed Express (35UP) will depart from Karachi Cantonment at 9:00 PM via Hyderabad, Khanpur, Khanewal, Faisalabad, Sangla Hill, Wazirabad, Gujrat, and Jhelum, before arriving in Rawalpindi at 8:55 p.m the following day, an official told APP.