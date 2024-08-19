Karachi experiences moderate rainfall

KARACHI: Karachi experienced a moderate rainfall in several areas leading to water logging on roads in North Karachi and Surjani Town area.

Several areas of Karachi, including North Karachi, Surjani Town, Federal B Area, and Sohrab Goth, experienced intermittent light rain, leading to water logging on roads, particularly in North Karachi and Surjani Town.

The Meteorological Department recorded 70.4 mm of rain in Surjani Town, the highest in the city.

Other areas saw varying amounts of rainfall, with 26 mm in Orangi Town, 8.6 mm in Gulshan Maymar, 7.5 mm in North Karachi, 2 mm at Maswar Base, and 1 mm near the Met Office.

The meteorologist predicts that intermittent rain may continue in Surjani Town and other areas of District Central throughout the night.