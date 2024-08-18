AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,187 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,632 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Iga Swiatek slithers out of defeat, advances to semis at Cincinnati Open

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2024 11:40am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek of Poland battled back to avoid an upset on Saturday, capturing a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Russian Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open in Mason, Ohio.

It looked like Andreeva was going to pull off a stunning win when she went up 5-4 in the third set, but Swiatek, the World No. 1, took the next three games to end the 17-year-old’s historic run at the tournament.

Andreeva was just the fourth player under the age of 18 to reach the quarterfinals of a WTA-1000 level event since 2009, the year that tournament tier was introduced.

“She’s playing and behaving like she’s older,” Swiatek said of Andreeva. “We were playing even, at a similar level, so it was really tight and every point mattered at the end. … I’m happy that I just did solid, and yeah.

It wasn’t easy, for sure.“ Swiatek prevailed despite converting only 2 of 10 break points and having fewer aces (12-6). She will go up against Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka, the No. 3 seed, in the semifinals.

Sabalenka was a 6-3, 6-2 winner over 10th-seeded Russian Liudmila Samsonova on Saturday, swatting five aces against zero double faults.

She saved 3 of 3 break points and won 27 of 34 first-serve points. It took Sabalenka just 79 minutes to oust Samsonova.

In the two late matches, No. 6 seed Jessica Pegula of the United States and Spain’s Paula Badosa also advanced to the semis, though in much different fashions.

Jannik Sinner gets back at Andrey Rublev, reaches Cincinnati Open semis

Pegula needed more than three hours to get by unseeded Leylah Fernandez of Canada, winning the marathon 7-5, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (3).

The first was a series of missed opportunities, service was broken a stunning seven consecutive games before Pegula held serve up 6-5 to take the set.

Each player broke serve twice in the second set before the 21-year-old Fernandez stormed through the tiebreaker, winning the final five points.

The 30-year-old Pegula, looking for her third title of the year, broke Fernandez’s first service game and led 3-0 before giving up serve and seeing the set tied at 3-3.

Each player held serve from there before Pegula won four of the first five points of the tiebreaker and held on for the win.

The 26-year-old Badosa had a much easier go of it against 33-year-old Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia, winning 6-3, 6-2.

Badosa dominated on her returns in the matchup of unseeded players, winning 56 percent compared to 22 percent for Pavlyuchenkova.

She also converted all three of her break points while saving the one break point Pavlyuchenkova had a shot at.

Iga Swiatek Cincinnati Open

Comments

200 characters

Iga Swiatek slithers out of defeat, advances to semis at Cincinnati Open

Antony Blinken to arrive in Israel as US pushes for Gaza ceasefire

Russia launches third ballistic missile attack on Kyiv this month, Ukraine says

Maersk’s $2bn investment set to transform port infrastructure: minister

Thai king endorses Paetongtarn Shinawatra as prime minister

Excess from 200 units limit: KE proposes CSM amendments for protected consumers

Apr-Jul QTA: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.5/unit tariff hike

MPL issue: MoFA seeks Owais’s meeting with Korean envoy

INGOs will not be registered as NPOs: SECP

Date for filing GST, federal excise returns extended

Mobile phones worth $64.504m imported in July

Read more stories