PMD advisory: heavy rains expected across country

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has updated its weather advisory, indicating a shift in the monsoon system from Karachi and lower Sindh towards central and upper Sindh, as well as Balochistan.

According to PMD alert issued here Saturday, the likelihood of heavy rain in Karachi has diminished, while the city may still experience light to moderate rainfall.

Furthermore, cities in Sindh such as Jacobabad, Larkana, Dadu, Shikarpur, Ghotki and Sukkur are expected to experience heavy rainfall. The PMD has forecast that this weather system may continue to affect Sindh until the morning of August 19.