AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,187 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,632 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-18

PMD advisory: heavy rains expected across country

APP Published 18 Aug, 2024 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has updated its weather advisory, indicating a shift in the monsoon system from Karachi and lower Sindh towards central and upper Sindh, as well as Balochistan.

According to PMD alert issued here Saturday, the likelihood of heavy rain in Karachi has diminished, while the city may still experience light to moderate rainfall.

Furthermore, cities in Sindh such as Jacobabad, Larkana, Dadu, Shikarpur, Ghotki and Sukkur are expected to experience heavy rainfall. The PMD has forecast that this weather system may continue to affect Sindh until the morning of August 19.

rains PMD heavy rainfall monsoon Monsoon system

PMD advisory: heavy rains expected across country

