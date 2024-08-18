AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,187 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,632 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-18

IK hatched a conspiracy with the connivance of Faiz: Tarar

Nuzhat Nazar Published 18 Aug, 2024 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture, Ataullah Tarar alleged former prime minister Imran Khan being the mastermind behind the conspiracy in the country and former Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed for being a facilitator.

He emphasised that the Pakistan Army has its own mechanism of self-accountability, and investigations in this matter are expected to expand. In a press conference at PTV Headquarters on Saturday, the minister also announced significant relief for electricity consumers in Punjab under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The relief includes a reduction of PKR 14 per unit for bills up to 500 units over two months, costing the provincial government PKR 45 billion.

The minister highlighted that under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has always prioritised public service, mentioning key milestones like the construction of South Asia’s first motorway and the launch of economic reforms that facilitated the business community.

Tarar also criticised the previous government, pointing out that inflation had risen to over 22 per cent, compared to four per cent before 2018, and accused Imran Khan’s government of economic mismanagement and mishandling of state assets.

He further discussed the arrest of Lt Gen (retired) Faiz Hameed, acknowledging the transparency in the military’s investigation. He reiterated that the alliance between certain political figures led to unrest and division in the country, with Imran Khan and Faiz Hameed being central to these destabilising efforts.

Regarding relief measures, the federal government, in coordination with the Punjab government, introduced initiatives aimed at lowering electricity costs for the public.

For instance, 28,000 solar tube wells are to be installed in Balochistan as part of a joint solar energy project.

Additionally, the prime minister has already provided subsidies and reduced prices of petroleum products as part of efforts to ease inflation.

Touching on economic reforms, the minister mentioned that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has initiated meetings on “right-sizing” and “down-sizing” public institutions, focusing on reducing the financial burden on the government.

Concerning recent remarks by Latif Khosa, Tarar dismissed them as baseless, accusing him of perpetuating the false narratives established by PTI leadership.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Imran Khan Faiz Hameed Information Minister Ata Tarar Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retd)

Comments

200 characters

IK hatched a conspiracy with the connivance of Faiz: Tarar

Maersk’s $2bn investment set to transform port infrastructure: minister

Excess from 200 units limit: KE proposes CSM amendments for protected consumers

Apr-Jul QTA: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.5/unit tariff hike

MPL issue: MoFA seeks Owais’s meeting with Korean envoy

Airports, seaports & borders: PM directs to make mpox screening system effective

PM’s health coordinator confirms reported case

18,737 mpox cases detected in Africa since Jan

INGOs will not be registered as NPOs: SECP

Mobile phones worth $64.504m imported in July

Date for filing GST, federal excise returns extended

Read more stories