Pakistan Print 2024-08-18

Police intensifies crackdown against power theft across Punjab

Published 18 Aug, 2024

LAHORE: Punjab Police conducted a rigorous crackdown against electricity thieves across the province. Under the supervision of IG Punjab, police teams are providing comprehensive support to Lesco and other agencies involved in the crackdown.

According to the Punjab Police, 111,912 suspects involved in electricity theft have been arrested across the province, including Lahore. A total of 122,166 cases have been registered against those involved in electricity theft.

Challan have been submitted for 85,547 cases, and recoveries amounting to 5.22 billion rupees have been made from suspects who caused losses to the national treasury. In the provincial capital, Lahore, the crackdown has led to the arrest of 38,410 power thieves. A total of 38,403 cases have been registered, and challans for 19,705 cases have been submitted. Recoveries of 1.81 billion rupees have been made from these suspects.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that police teams are providing full support to electricity companies in their crackdown against power thieves across all districts. He instructed that the rate of challan submissions in electricity theft cases be further improved, more proclaimed offenders be arrested, and recovery from electricity theft suspects be enhanced.

Dr. Usman Anwar also emphasized that cases of electricity theft should be registered without delay, and a strict action plan should be implemented in collaboration with electricity company officials. He directed that zero-tolerance actions against those causing damage to the national treasury continue, and crackdown performance reports be regularly sent to the Central Police Office.

