Markets Print 2024-08-18

Modest business on cotton market

Recorder Report Published August 18, 2024 Updated August 18, 2024 07:20am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained bullish and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,200 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,600 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,400 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,200 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg.

1000 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 17,400 per maund, 600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,500 pet maund, 200 bales of Nuabad were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 200 bales of Rasoolabad, 200 bales of Halani were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 400 bales of Khadro and 400 bales of Shah Pur Chakar were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 365 per kg.

