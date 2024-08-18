Islamabad witnesses rise in incidents of auto theft

ISLAMABAD: The incidents of auto theft witnessed a significant increase in the federal capital during the last week as carjackers stole or snatched over 139 vehicles from different localities.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 27 cases of street crime and 35 cases of robbery were reported to the city’s different police stations in which citizens were deprived of valuables worth millions of rupees. As many as three cases of murder were registered in the city’s police stations in the same period.

As per the police record, 139 cases of auto theft include 14 cars and 125 motorbikes. In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the Karachi Company, Aabpara, Kohsar, Margalla, Tarnol, Sangjani and Industrial Area.

During the period under review, carjackers stole 14 motorbikes from the limits of Margalla police station, 11 motorbikes were stolen from the jurisdiction of Aabpara police station, nine bikes and two cars from the limits of Karachi Company station, 10 cars from the limits of Tarnol police station and another nine bikes from the jurisdiction of Kohsar police station.

Furthermore, 11 cases of auto theft, four cases of street crime and three cases of robbery were reported to the Karachi Company station, 11 carjacking incidents, four cases of street crime and two cases of robbery were registered with Aabpara police station and nine vehicles were stolen, four cases of street crime and two cases of robbery were reported to Kohsar police station.

Similarly, 14 auto theft cases were reported to Margalla police station, auto thieves 10 motorbikes and one car and one case each of street crime and robbery reported to Tarnol police station and one case of murder, 11 cases of auto theft and one case of robbery were reported to Sangjani police station during last week.

During the period under review Industrial Area police station registered eight cases of auto theft, two cases of street crime and two cases of robbery, and another eight cases of auto theft and one case of robbery were reported to the Secretariat police station.

