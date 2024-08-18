AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,187 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,632 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-18

Islamabad witnesses rise in incidents of auto theft

Fazal Sher Published 18 Aug, 2024 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: The incidents of auto theft witnessed a significant increase in the federal capital during the last week as carjackers stole or snatched over 139 vehicles from different localities.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 27 cases of street crime and 35 cases of robbery were reported to the city’s different police stations in which citizens were deprived of valuables worth millions of rupees. As many as three cases of murder were registered in the city’s police stations in the same period.

As per the police record, 139 cases of auto theft include 14 cars and 125 motorbikes. In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the Karachi Company, Aabpara, Kohsar, Margalla, Tarnol, Sangjani and Industrial Area.

During the period under review, carjackers stole 14 motorbikes from the limits of Margalla police station, 11 motorbikes were stolen from the jurisdiction of Aabpara police station, nine bikes and two cars from the limits of Karachi Company station, 10 cars from the limits of Tarnol police station and another nine bikes from the jurisdiction of Kohsar police station.

Furthermore, 11 cases of auto theft, four cases of street crime and three cases of robbery were reported to the Karachi Company station, 11 carjacking incidents, four cases of street crime and two cases of robbery were registered with Aabpara police station and nine vehicles were stolen, four cases of street crime and two cases of robbery were reported to Kohsar police station.

Similarly, 14 auto theft cases were reported to Margalla police station, auto thieves 10 motorbikes and one car and one case each of street crime and robbery reported to Tarnol police station and one case of murder, 11 cases of auto theft and one case of robbery were reported to Sangjani police station during last week.

During the period under review Industrial Area police station registered eight cases of auto theft, two cases of street crime and two cases of robbery, and another eight cases of auto theft and one case of robbery were reported to the Secretariat police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Islamabad auto theft street crime

Comments

200 characters

Islamabad witnesses rise in incidents of auto theft

Maersk’s $2bn investment set to transform port infrastructure: minister

Excess from 200 units limit: KE proposes CSM amendments for protected consumers

Apr-Jul QTA: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.5/unit tariff hike

MPL issue: MoFA seeks Owais’s meeting with Korean envoy

Airports, seaports & borders: PM directs to make mpox screening system effective

PM’s health coordinator confirms reported case

18,737 mpox cases detected in Africa since Jan

INGOs will not be registered as NPOs: SECP

Mobile phones worth $64.504m imported in July

Date for filing GST, federal excise returns extended

Read more stories