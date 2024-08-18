Mixed trend in prices of essential kitchen items

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a mixed trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey noted a slight reduction in chicken prices which went down from Rs16,400 to Rs16,000 per 40kg in the wholesale market while in retail chicken is being sold at Rs445 per kg against Rs450 per kg and chicken meat is available at Rs740 per kg against Rs750, egg price went up from Rs8,000 to Rs8,150 per carton of 30 dozens which in retail is being sold at Rs275-280.

Mutton and beef prices remained stable as normal quality mutton is available at Rs2,100 per kg, normal quality boneless beef at Rs1,250 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,050.

Pulses prices witnessed a slight reduction as in retail market the best quality maash is available at Rs580 against Rs600 per kg, gram pulse from Rs360 to Rs350, whole gram pulse at Rs350 against Rs330 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs500-570 against Rs550-600 per kg, moong from Rs300 per kg to Rs280 per kg, and masoor price from Rs300 per kg to Re275 per kg.

The survey noted no reduction neither in intra city nor intercity transportation fares despite a significant reduction in petroleum product prices. Following an increase in the prices of edible items during past few weeks, the restaurant and hotel owners have also increased the prices of cooked food items in the range of 10 to 20 percent. The price of a cooked daal/vegetables plate at a normal hotel is being charged at Rs270 against Rs250 and naan/roti at Rs25/30 against Rs20/25.

The survey noted no changes in wheat flour price as the best quality flour is available at Rs1,380 per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,430 per kg and normal quality wheat flour price is stable Ra1,360per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,400.

Sugar price witnessed a decline in the wholesale market as the commodity is available at Rs6,950 against Rs7,100 per 50kg bag, while in retail, sugar is being sold at Rs150 per kg.

Tea prices witnessed no changes as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900grams pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; turmeric powder price went up from Rs600 to Rs900 per kg and red chilli powder price is stable at Rs600 per kg.

The LPG official price remained stable at Rs236 per kg while in the real market, LPG is being sold at Rs300 per kg, which is Rs64 per kg higher than the OGRA’s set price of Rs236 per kg. The prices of branded spices such as Shan, National, and others, witnessed no changes as a pack of 39 grams spice is available at Rs130.

Rice prices witnessed no changes as the best quality basmati rice in wholesale market is available at Rs11,500 against Rs11,800 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs320 against Rs330, normal quality Basmati at Rs9,200 against Rs9,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs270 per kg, and broken Basmati at Rs8,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs220 per kg.

Ghee/cooking oil prices remained stable as B-grade ghee/oil is available at Rs5,500 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs350-360 per pack, while best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda ghee are available at Rs2,450 per 5kg tin and cooking oil at Rs2,500 per 5-litre bottle.

Packed milk prices such as Milk Pak and Olpers are available at Rs95 per 260ml pack, Rs370 per litre pack. The suppliers of fresh milk have increased milk price from Rs220 per kg to Rs250 per kg and yoghurt price from Rs250 per kg to Rs280 per kg. A month ago the suppliers of powder milk such as Nido and Lactogen prices also have increased the product prices as 400 gram powder milk price went up from Rs1,150 to Rs1,320 and 200 gram pack from Rs600 to Rs700 per pack.

The survey observed no changes in bathing soap and detergent prices which during past few weeks have witnessed up to 10 percent reduction as family size Safeguard and Dettol like soaps are available at Rs150 per pack, family size Lux at Rs130, and Ariel Surf and other detergents at Rs600 per kg pack.

The prices of various brands of cold drinks such as Pepsi, Coke, Miranda and others remained stable as family-size bottle is available at Rs230.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed a mixed trend. Ginger price is stable at Rs2,700 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs650-670 per kg, local garlic price is also stable at Rs1,500 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs350-400 per kg and Quetta garlic price went down from Rs2,000 to Rs1,700 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs450-470 against Rs470-500 per kg.

Potato prices went down from Rs330-450 to Rs250-375 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold between Rs70-90 against Rs80-100 per kg, tomato prices in the wholesales market went up from Rs400-450 per 5kg to Rs350-400 per 5kg, while the retailers have not passed on the benefit to the end consumers as in retail tomatoes are being sold in the range of Rs90-130 per kg, and onion price went up from Rs330-500 to Rs350-600 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs90-160 against Rs80-140.

Capsicum price went down from Rs800 to Rs700 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs180-200 against Rs220-250, various varieties of pumpkin are available in the range of Rs350-700 against Rs400-800 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs100-200 per kg against Rs110-260 per kg; various types of tinda are available in the range of Rs400-600 against Rs350-500 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs90-130 against Rs90-150 per kg; eggplant price went down from Rs650 to Rs550 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs140-160 against Rs160-190 per kg; cauliflower price remained stable at Rs400 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs110-120 and cabbage price went down from Rs600 to Rs500 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs125-140 against Rs145-160. Bitter gourd price is stable at Rs400 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs90-120 per kg, green chilli are available in the range of Rs70-100 against Rs60-90 per kg, carrot price went up from Rs300 to Rs350 per 5 kg which in retail is being sold at Rs90-100 per kg against Rs80-90 and cucumber price went up from Rs300 to Rs350 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs90-100 against Rs80-90 per kg.

Yam price went down from Rs550 to Rs500 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs120-130 against Rs130-140 per kg; turnip price went down from Rs450 to Rs400 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs100-110 against Rs110-120, peas price went down from Rs1,500 to Rs1,200 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs280-320 against Rs340-360 per kg, okra price went down Rs500 Rs450 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs 110-120 against Rs120-130 per kg and fresh bean price went up from Rs900 per 5kg to Rs1,000 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs240-260 per kg against Rs220-250 per kg.

Fruit prices also witnessed a decline trend as Iranian Kala Killo apple are available at Rs260-300 against Rs280-330, Gaja apples are available in the range of Rs140-160 per kg against Rs160-180 per kg and white apple at Rs100-130 against Rs130-150 per kg. Bananas are available in the range of Rs65-150 against Rs60-160 per dozen; various varieties of melons are available in the range of Rs70-90 against Rs80-120 per kg various varieties of pears are available in the range of Rs80-150 per kg against Rs90-110 per kg. Various varieties of peaches are being sold in the range of Rs90-250 per kg against Rs130-300 per kg. Apricot is being sold at Rs150-200 per kg against R200-250 per kg, special plumps at Rs350 and mangoes in the range of Rs70-250 per kg against Rs70-225 per kg.

This correspondent has observed that majority of the retailers are selling fruits, vegetables and other items on much higher prices, arguing that some quantity of fruits, vegetables and other products they purchase from wholesale market always remain rotten. They said that from wholesale market they purchase a tomatoes basket weighing 13kg at Rs1,000 and out of 13kg only 10kg tomatoes are in good condition while rest are rotten, so under such a situation they (vendors) are unable to sell product at official prices but have to recover their cost with an rational profit margin.

People from different segments of society while talking to this correspondent said that despite a significant reduction in the prices of vegetables and fruits, the retailers are not passing on the full benefit to the end consumers. People said that the retailers are always violating the official price list and sell all the items on higher prices.

They blamed that due to ineffective monitoring by commissioners, DCs, ACs, the special price control magistrates, and other relevant departments, the consumers were at the mercy of the vendors as they were free to charge their own prices of not only vegetables and fruits but of other items too. They said one vendor was selling tomatoes at Rs60 per kg while another at Rs70 per kg of same quality while the official price is Rs55 per kg, mutton on some shops was available at Rs2,000 per kg and same quality of mutton was being sold at Rs2,200 per kg at others, wheat flour was available at Rs1,330 per 15kg bag on one shop and another shopkeeper was selling same quality of the commodity at Rs1,350.

They urged the government to strictly enforce official price list daily and weekly and prepare it in consultation with the respective traders’ unions and punish the violators.

However, Business Recorder also observed a serious difference between the official prices of various items and market prices. It also observed retailers, vendors, and other sellers are not displaying official price list of household items at a prominent place and are not even providing on demand.

According to traders, over the past few years, continuous increase in fuel and utilities’ costs significantly contributed to increasing the prices. They attributed around 20 percent increase in the prices of all the items to increase in gas and electricity bills. Traders are also forced to move up their margins to meet ever increasing expenditure from salaries to transportation costs and other miscellaneous expenses.

