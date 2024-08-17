AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,187 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,632 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka’s Dickwella suspended for doping violation

Reuters Published 17 Aug, 2024 01:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella has been suspended indefinitely due to an alleged doping violation, the national governing body Sri Lanka Cricket said.

Dickwella failed a doping test conducted by the Sri Lanka Anti-Doping Agency under World Anti-Doping Agency guidelines during the Lanka Premier League.

“The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice,” the SLC said in a statement on Friday.

Sri Lanka name Bell as batting coach for England tour

Dickwella captains the Galle Marvels in the Lanka Premier League. The 31-year-old has served as Sri Lanka’s wicketkeeper in all formats, last playing for the national team in a test series against New Zealand at Christchurch in March last year.

In June 2021, Dickwella was suspended for a year, alongside Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka, for breaching the team’s COVID-19 bio-secure bubble during Sri Lanka’s tour of England.

Sri Lanka Niroshan Dickwella World Anti Doping Agency

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka’s Dickwella suspended for doping violation

PM welcomes Punjab CM’s package: It’s a pro-people move: PMO

Three solar PV projects: PPIB all set to extend LoIs for 12 months

Hamas rejects ‘new’ Gaza truce conditions as Biden says deal closer than ever

Met office predicts heavy rain, thunder in Karachi today

Indian doctors begin 24-hour strike to protest brutal rape of medic

PM reveals pilot project for mining in G-B

Arrests of former military officers: Pakistan does not welcome comments from any foreign govt: FO

US responds to arrest of military officers

SBP increases clean lending limit for SMEs by 100pc

PM directs bringing SMEDA under PMO

Read more stories