World

Russia says Ukraine used Western rockets to destroy bridge in Kursk region

Reuters Published 17 Aug, 2024 11:04am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MOSCOW: Russia’s foreign ministry said Ukraine had used Western rockets, likely U.S.-made HIMARS, to destroy a bridge over the Seym river in the Kursk region, killing volunteers trying to evacuate civilians.

“For the first time, the Kursk region was hit by Western-made rocket launchers, probably American HIMARS,” Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, said late on Friday on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine’s troops still advancing in Russia’s Kursk region, Zelenskiy says

“As a result of the attack on the bridge over the Seym River in the Glushkovo district, it was completely destroyed, and volunteers who were assisting the evacuated civilian population were killed.”

Reuters could not immediately verify the account.

