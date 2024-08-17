Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills 10, injures 5

BEIRUT: Around 10 people were killed, including two children, and five were wounded by an Israeli strike on a residential building in the city of Nabatieh city in south Lebanon, state news agency NNA said on Saturday.

The victims were all Syrian citizens, NNA said, adding that a final toll of the strike would be announced after DNA tests were conducted to determine the identity of the victims.

The Israeli military said the airstrike targeted a weapons depot used by Hezbollah.

The strike came after ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel in Doha paused on Friday with negotiators due to meet again next week.

Hezbollah says two fighters killed in Israeli strike

Tensions have soared in the region in recent weeks, after a rocket strike blamed on Hezbollah killed 12 children and teens in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israel responded with the killing of a top Hezbollah commander in the suburbs of Beirut.

Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate against Israel, as has Iran for the killing in Tehran of the political chief of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh.