US responds to arrest of military officers

INP Published 17 Aug, 2024 06:12am
WASHINGTON: America has responded to recent reports regarding the arrest of military officers in Pakistan, emphasizing that it considers the matter to be an internal affair of the country.

Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh addressed the issue during a weekly briefing, saying the United States was aware of the reports and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to maintaining strong ties with Pakistan.

She insisted that it was “really a Pakistani internal matter for them to speak to”.

Top City case: Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed taken into military custody, says ISPR

Furthermore, Singh noted that the longstanding partnership between the two nations remains robust and emphasized that military and political leadership from both sides continue to engage in discussions on matters of mutual interest. “As you know, the US values our partnership with Pakistan,” she remarked, stressing that the two sides engage with both military and civilian leaders based on mutual interests.

The spokesperson further underscored the United States’ commitment to working alongside Pakistan, particularly in areas related to regional security and common goals. “We will continue to help Pakistan to achieve regional security and common goals,” Singh stated, affirming that U.S. assistance and cooperation with Pakistan remain a priority.

