Traders to protest against Tajir Dost Scheme on 28th

ISLAMABAD: A traders association announced a nationwide shutter-down strike on August 28 in protest against the “trader-friendly scheme”.

The Central Organisation of Traders and All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran have announced a nationwide shutter-down strike on August 28 in protest against the so-called “trader-friendly scheme” and recent tax policies.

In a joint press conference, Kashif Chaudhry and Ajmal Baloch rejected the scheme, calling it impractical and demanded its immediate withdrawal. They also called for the removal of withholding taxes imposed on essential items, including pulses and flour.

The Tajir Dost Scheme: not so encouraging response

The leaders urged the government to review agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), eliminate taxes and the slab system on electricity bills, and roll back recent increases in gas prices, extra security charges, and oppressive slabs.

They demanded the withdrawal of FBR’s SROs G-236 and H-236 and called for an end to free utilities and fuel allowances for the president, the prime minister, and other officials. They suggested that government officers should use smaller vehicles like the Suzuki Cultus instead of luxury cars.

Further demands included the removal of general sales tax on food items, stationery, poultry, medicines, and other essentials. They also called for the reversal of heavy taxes on the export sector, and the withdrawal of recent increases in income tax slabs for private employees and traders.

The trader leaders urged the government to raise the income tax exemption threshold in line with inflation, withdraw new taxes on real estate and the construction industry, restore the gain period, and curtail the unlimited powers granted to FBR officers. They also called for the abolition of the interest-based economy to ensure economic stability.

