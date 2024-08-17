Gohar says he has not accepted Hammad’s resignation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar clarified that he has not accepted the resignation of PTI Punjab president Hammad Azhar.

Responding to a query on recent arrests of former military officers, he said that he has given his reaction. PTI has nothing to do with arrests of former army officers, he added.

Barrister Gohar further said that the arrest of Lt Gen (retired) Faiz Hameed has nothing to do with the party and leadership. Our stand on the current arrests is clear. He urged that speculations should not be made.

The PTI chief said that the army has its code of conduct. He asserted that a military trial of a civilian cannot take place.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024