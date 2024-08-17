AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
KATI chief praises business community for resilience amidst challenges

Recorder Report Published 17 Aug, 2024 06:12am

KARACHI: The President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Johar Qandhari has commended the business community for their continued industrial and commercial activities during challenging times.

He highlighted the ongoing efforts to transform the Korangi industrial area into a model industrial zone, emphasizing the strong coordination between KATI and the District Deputy Commissioner of Korangi.

Addressing a luncheon meeting with Deputy Commissioner Korangi Masood Bhutto, Qandhari noted that KATI is not only focused on addressing the issues of the industrial area but is also actively involved in public welfare initiatives, including the polio eradication campaign under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner.

The event was attended by prominent figures including Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, Former Chairman Farhan-ur-Rehman, Sheikh Fazal-e-Jalil, Ehteshamuddin, Assistant Commissioner Korangi Imran-ul-Haq, and other KATI members.

Qandhari expressed hope that the newly appointed Deputy Commissioner would continue the tradition of strong collaboration with KATI, following in the footsteps of his predecessors. He also stressed the importance of prioritizing the issues facing the cottage industry in Mehran Town, calling it the backbone of the economy. "Without addressing the challenges of small and medium enterprises, the large-scale manufacturing sector cannot fully contribute to industrial development," he added.

Deputy Commissioner Korangi Masood Bhutto, in his remarks, acknowledged the significant role the business community plays in the development and prosperity of Pakistan. He assured that resolving the community's issues would be a top priority. Bhutto appreciated KATI’s contributions to the construction, development, and beautification of the Korangi Industrial Area and welcomed the suggestions made by its members. He also promised to accelerate ongoing development projects in the district to ensure that the public benefits from these welfare initiatives as soon as possible.

Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya emphasized that industrialization is crucial for the country's economic strength and overall development. He noted that while the Korangi industrial area is already ahead of other zones, continued efforts are needed, particularly in partnership with the district and provincial governments, to enhance the area's infrastructure and resolve persistent issues such as encroachments.

Chhaya reiterated that the issue of encroachment is one of the most significant challenges facing the Korangi Industrial Area and called for its immediate resolution to facilitate further industrial progress.

