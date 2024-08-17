Palestinian health ministry detects first case of polio in Gaza, statement says

CAIRO: The Palestinian health ministry said in a statement on Friday that it has detected the first confirmed case of polio in the Gaza strip in the city of Deir Al-Balah for a 10-month-old baby who had not received any polio vaccination dose.
