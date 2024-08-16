AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
COAS appreciates Arshad Nadeem’s remarkable achievement at Paris Olympics

APP Published 16 Aug, 2024 08:08pm

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Friday appreciated Arshad Nadeem’s remarkable achievement of winning Pakistan’s first-ever gold medal in a singles event and setting a new Olympic record in javelin throw, attributing it to his commitment, perseverance, and passion for excellence.

The Army Chief hosted a ceremony at Army Auditorium GHQ to honour Olympian Arshad Nadeem’s historic achievement in the Paris Olympics 2024 here, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS highlighted Arshad’s inspirational journey from humble beginnings to achieving greatness, emphasizing the importance of hard work and determination.

The Army Chief recognized Arshad Nadeem’s achievement as a national pride and highlighted that he has been honoured by the complete nation befitting his achievement.

The COAS reaffirmed the commitment to support and empower not only sportsmen, but the entire wealth of Pakistani youth to achieve excellence towards a prosperous Pakistan.

Here is a list of rewards, prizes announced for Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem

The COAS highlighted the need for Youth Engagement, Development and Entertainment as essential cardinals of a healthy and prosperous society.

The event was attended by sports teams and legendary Olympians including the 1984 Olympic and National Hockey Teams, National Cricket Team, Street Football Team, Army Polo Team, Visually Impaired Cricket and Women Goal Ball Teams, Medal Winners of Common Wealth, SAF and Asian Games and participants of Paris Olympics 2024.

Notable legends included Jehangir Khan, Isalah Ud Din, Shahbaz Senior, Sohail Abbas, Muhammad Asif and Aisam-ul-Haq. The event was also attended by Arshad Nadeem’s close relatives, associates and coaches.

Athlete, Arshad Nadeem expressed gratitude and emphasized the immense potential of Pakistani youth, stressing the importance of hard work, positivity, and perseverance in overcoming challenges and achieving success.

