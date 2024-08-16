AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
Global LNG: Asia spot prices rise to 8-month top amid hot weather demand

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2024 05:16pm

SINGAPORE: Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices rose to their highest in over eight months, with warmer temperatures across the region boosting power demand for cooling purposes.

The average LNG price for October delivery into north-east Asia was at $14.10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), industry sources estimated. This is its highest level since December 8.

“Continued hot weather in much of northeast Asia, with peak power demand in South Korea earlier this week nearly topping a record set in the first week of August, has boosted power gas burn and weighed on terminal LNG stocks,” said Samuel Good, head of LNG pricing at commodity pricing agency Argus.

He added that weather forecasts are suggesting a protracted end to the summer cooling demand period, when the region is typically beginning to look to pre-winter stock repletion.

All of South Korea had been under heat warnings, a week after the end of the annual monsoon season when heavy rains pounded mostly the central regions.

Global LNG: Asia spot LNG prices remain at 7-month high amid Russian supply concerns

A Rystad Energy report said that temperature expectations continue to be above average for East Asia and many parts of Southeast Asia.

“Between Aug. 26 and Sept. 1, the Korean Meteorological Administration forecasts a 60% chance for above-average temperatures,” it said. “In Japan, the probability of above-normal temperatures remains at 70% throughout the country between Aug. 17-23, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.”

In Europe, S&P Global Commodity Insights assessed its daily North West Europe LNG Marker (NWM) price benchmark for cargoes delivered in September on an ex-ship (DES) basis at $12.557/mmBtu on Aug. 15, a $0.15/mmBtu discount to the September gas price at the Dutch TTF hub.

Spark Commodities assessed the price at $12.608/mmBtu, while Argus assessed it at $12.600/mmBtu.

“The TTF gas price reached its highest level in eight months. Increased demand for gas - from Asia as well as Europe - combined with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Russia-Ukraine have pushed the gas price to the upper end of the range,” said Hans Van Cleef, chief energy economist at PZ-Energy, referring to TTF’s price gains earlier this week on Monday.

“The war situations, both in Ukraine and Palestine, do not seem to be resolved in the short term. This ensures that geopolitical tensions, especially in the upcoming winter season, could continue to cause considerable turmoil in the gas market.”

He added that Europe’s gas consumption could rise due to the La Nina weather event, which typically causes a colder winter in the region.

Meanwhile on LNG freight, Atlantic rates softened this week to $69,750/day on Friday, said Spark Commodities analyst Edward Armitage. Pacific rates also fell to $83,000/day.

