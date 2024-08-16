AGL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.95%)
AIRLINK 141.50 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (2.84%)
BOP 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.33%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
DCL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.8%)
DFML 39.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.43%)
DGKC 78.40 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.48%)
FCCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.88%)
FFBL 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.93%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 148.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.12%)
HUMNL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.79%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.86%)
NBP 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.05%)
OGDC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.6%)
PAEL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PPL 111.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.99%)
PRL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
PTC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
SEARL 55.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.88%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.39%)
TOMCL 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.58%)
TPLP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
TREET 15.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.84%)
UNITY 28.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.25%)
BR100 8,202 Decreased By -12.9 (-0.16%)
BR30 25,690 Increased By 6.6 (0.03%)
KSE100 78,218 Increased By 111.6 (0.14%)
KSE30 25,012 Decreased By -33.1 (-0.13%)
Aug 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

6.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Taiwan

AFP Published 16 Aug, 2024 02:07pm

TAIPEI: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan’s east coast Friday morning, the United States Geological Survey said, with the island’s government confirming there were no reports of major damage.

The tremor, which could be felt in the capital Taipei, hit at 7:35 am (2335 GMT) at a depth of 15 kilometres (about nine miles) near Hualien, epicentre of a major quake in April, according to the USGS.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration, which initially reported a 6.3-magnitude quake, issued a mobile phone alert warning people to “keep calm and seek cover nearby”.

In Hualien, two people trapped in elevators during the quake were rescued, according to the local fire bureau.

But the National Fire Agency said there was no major damage and that the island’s high-speed trains, rail and metro systems were all operating normally.

Still, the government urged vigilance in the wake of a 5.4-magnitude quake that triggered an alert on Thursday.

“In response to the continuous earthquakes, the Ministry of the Interior called on the public to remain vigilant, pay attention to the occurrence of aftershocks, and be prepared for earthquakes,” it said in a statement.

Japan quake toll rises to 64 as weather hampers rescuers

Taiwan experiences frequent earthquakes due to its location between two tectonic plates.

The last major one occurred in early April when the island was hit by a deadly 7.4-magnitude tremor that officials said was the strongest in 25 years.

At least 17 people were killed in that quake, which triggered landslides and severely damaged buildings around Hualien.

April’s earthquake was the most serious in Taiwan since it was struck by a 7.6-magnitude tremor in 1999.

Some 2,400 people died in that quake, making it the deadliest natural disaster in the island’s history.

earthquake Taiwan United States Geological Survey

Comments

200 characters

6.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Taiwan

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

MNCs planning to relocate from Pakistan amid Internet disruptions, says PBC

Authority says Pakistan’s new Special Technology Zone will boost tech exports by $350mn

Two police personnel among five injured in Peshawar blast

Electric vehicles: Master Changan unveils Deepal L07, S07 with prices starting Rs15.5mn

External debt-to-GDP ratio hits 6-year low

Shehbaz govt may follow IK admin’s lead on IPPs

ECC says relief package through USC to continue

PIACL debt restructuring: Fair value impact to be recognised on PIAHCL portfolio as per IFRS-9: SBP

Filed on behalf of Star Hydro: Nepra returns CPPA-G’s tariff revision plea

Read more stories