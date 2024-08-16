AGL 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.15%)
AIRLINK 138.57 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.71%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
DCL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.65%)
DFML 40.66 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.9%)
DGKC 80.20 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.81%)
FCCL 21.22 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.47%)
FFBL 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FFL 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
HUBC 147.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.55%)
HUMNL 9.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.72%)
KOSM 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (9.76%)
MLCF 33.59 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.99%)
NBP 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
OGDC 132.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
PAEL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.34%)
PIBTL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.44%)
PRL 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.32%)
PTC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.34%)
SEARL 56.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.19%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
TOMCL 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.72%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.31%)
TRG 53.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.47%)
UNITY 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 8,257 Increased By 42 (0.51%)
BR30 25,890 Increased By 206.6 (0.8%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 381.6 (0.49%)
KSE30 25,095 Increased By 49.8 (0.2%)
Pilot killed in Russia military plane crash

AFP Published 16 Aug, 2024 01:56pm

MOSCOW: One pilot was killed and three injured when a Russian fighter plane crashed during a training flight over Siberia, the regional governor said on Friday.

The Tu-22M3 plane went down late Thursday in a deserted area over the Irkutsk region, Igor Kobzev said.

Rescue efforts “lasted all night unfortunately one of the pilots couldn’t be saved”, Kobzev wrote on Telegram, citing the defence ministry.

Russia accuses Ukraine of killing 65 of its own POWs by shooting down plane

The three wounded pilots were hospitalised, he said, adding that according to preliminary information the crash was caused by a “technical failure”.

The Tu-22M3 is a long-range strategic bomber made by the Tupolev military manufacturer.

