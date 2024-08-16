Maryam for setting IT hubs in all districts

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed the authorities concerned to award prizes to position holders of all education boards in Punjab.

While presiding over a special meeting of the Education Department, the CM also directed to give prizes to each teacher of these talented students. She accorded approval to the Students Scholarship Programme and Laptop Scheme for students, and directed the relevant authorities to take necessary measures for their launch. She said the Punjab government will pay more than Rs125 billion annually to meet all educational expenses of 25000 students.

The CM directed to start a transport programme for female students, under which buses will be given to 60 girls’ colleges of Punjab in Phase-I. She also directed to take immediate steps for the establishment of IT hubs in all districts of Punjab.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal and Secretary Higher Education Dr Farrukh Naveed were also present.

