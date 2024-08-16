AGL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.19%)
Huzaifa earns victory at ‘Japan Junior Open Squash 2024’

Recorder Report Published August 16, 2024 Updated August 16, 2024 08:23am

LAHORE: Pakistan’s rising squash sensation, Huzaifa Shahid, continues to make waves on the international stage, securing the Under-13 title at the Japan Junior Open Squash 2024.

Huzaifa delivered a stellar performance, defeating China’s Yuan Xi Liu in the final with a commanding 3-0 victory, further solidifying his status as a dominant force in junior squash.

This latest triumph marks Huzaifa’s third major title in 2024, following his impressive victories at the Hong Kong Junior Squash Championship and the Australian Junior Open earlier this year.

Reflecting on Huzaifa’s continued success, Abdul Razak Dawood, the visionary behind BARD Foundation, expressed his pride, stating, “Huzaifa’s accomplishments are a testament to his dedication, hard work, and exceptional talent. Winning three major international titles in a single year is no small feat, and Huzaifa has truly proven himself as a formidable contender in the world of junior squash. We are honored to support such a promising athlete and look forward to seeing him achieve even greater heights in his career.”

Mehreen Dawood, a driving force at BARD Foundation, echoed these sentiments, adding, “Huzaifa’s journey is an inspiration to aspiring athletes across Pakistan. His consistent performances against top international opponents have set a new standard for junior squash. At BARD Foundation, we are committed to nurturing young talent and providing them with the resources they need to excel.

