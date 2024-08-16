Govts, militaries, telecommunications, judicial systems face more cyberattacks globally

ISLAMABAD: A global cybersecurity company found that governments, military, telecommunications and judicial systems faced the highest number of cyberattacks and threats worldwide.

In the second quarter of 2024, Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT) released a report which observed that, while some threat actors maintained their usual patterns, others have significantly updated their tools and broadened the scope of their activities.

According to the company’s telemetry, there has been a surge in sophisticated cyber espionage campaigns targeting various sectors, with government, military, telecommunications, and judicial systems facing the highest number of threats worldwide.

One major development this quarter was the backdooring of XZ, an open-source compression utility widely used in popular Linux distributions. The attackers employed social engineering techniques to gain persistent access to the software development environment. Hacktivist activity has been a significant aspect of the threat landscape this quarter. While geopolitics often drives malicious actions, not all notable attacks in Q2 were linked to active conflict zones, it said.

Kaspersky’s GReAT highlights that the attackers took time to update their toolsets. As far as Geographical spread of cyberattacks is concerned, no single region stood out as a hotbed for APT attacks this quarter. Instead, activity was widespread, affecting all regions. This quarter, APT campaigns targeted Europe, the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, highlighting the global reach and impact of these threats.

To combat these ever-changing threats, it’s crucial that the cyber-community unites, sharing information and collaborating across borders. Only through collective vigilance and open communication can we stay one step ahead and safeguard our digital world,’ comments David Emm, Principal Security Researcher at Kaspersky’s GReAT.

To learn more about APT threat landscape in Q2 2024, visit Securelist.com. Kaspersky’s GReAT actively share their latest findings and exclusive insights through the Kaspersky Threat Intelligence Portal (TIP), the report added.

