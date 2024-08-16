AGL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-16

Gen Faiz’s arrest: Tarar says there will be more arrests

APP Published 16 Aug, 2024 06:56am

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar Thursday commended the Pakistan Army’s accountability measures in connection with the arrest of General Faiz Hameed, saying the detention proved link between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and the elements hatching conspiracies to destabilise the country.

Talking to the media here at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretariat Model Town, he noted the recent developments in the country, saying the self-accountability process was a welcome move and crucial for preventing further unrest in the country. He said the accountability process was expanding and three more retired officers of army had been arrested, as revealed in an ISPR press release. The arrests were part of the investigation into General Faiz Hameed’s actions, demonstrating a significant step in curbing the destabilisation attempts.

Federal Minister Attaullah Tarar has indicated that the recent wave of arrests will not be confined to a single institution, signalling a broader crackdown on attempts to destabilize the country.

With detention of army officers, it had been established that a political party and its leader had coordinated with General Faiz, resulting in attempts to create unrest and instability in country. He also pointed out that during the no-confidence motion, General Faiz and his associates were actively involved in political activities.

The minister emphasised that no one was allowed to compromise national security. Even in liberal societies around the world, immediate accountability and strict monitoring were carried out for those conspiring against the state. Further investigation and additional arrests were anticipated, he said and added that it appeared that there were even attempts to communicate from the PTI founder while in jail.

Minister Tarar noted by reaffirming that the military’s reputation as one of the best institutions globally was due to its transparent accountability process, based on irrefutable evidence. He stated that the country could not afford to allow the economy or national security to be jeopardised for political gains. The government is committed to ensuring no leniency in this matter, he added. As Pakistan moves towards recovery, with the currency stabilising, positive developments regarding dollar, and gradual decreases in petrol prices.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to safeguard the country from turmoil and to bring peace and stability. Under the Prime Minister’s direction, significant steps are being taken to achieve economic and political stability. In his August 14 speech, the PM outlined plans to provide relief to the public through reduced electricity bills and to soon release a comprehensive economic agenda. He is expected to address the nation in the coming days, during which he will present a five-year economic plan detailing the reforms intended to improve the economy and ease the lives of all Pakistanis.

